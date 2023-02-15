Sam names top pick for National trials

National Futsal coach Jerry Sam has named a squad for futsal trials to be named into the Digicel Fiji national futsal squad.
Suva’s Shahil Dave and Filipe Baravilala, Ba’s Etonia Dogalau, and Nadi’s William Valentine are some favourites named in the squad.
The trials will be held next week from the 25th to the 26th at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.
Futsal Coach Jerry Sam says this trial is in motion with their plans towards the OFC Futsal Nations Cup later this year.
Names :
Ba Futsal
Etonia Dogalau
Amena Bolaitamana
Christopher Kumar
Aiyush Ashish Kumar
Hussaini Khan
Ravinesh Chand
Ravinesh Singh
Nadi Futsal
Mohammed Rahman
Shaheel Valentine
Arav Nadan
Mohammed Arian
William Valentine
Mohammed Ayman
Shafeem Buksh
Mohammed Shalmeen
Tavua Futsal
Ratu Dau
Abhishay Kumar
Labasa Futsal
Edwin Sahayam
Ashnil Raju
Mohammed Zaid
Savusavu Futsal
Mohammed Ali
Asaeli Heritage
Suva Futsal
Shahil Dave
Deepal Singh
Vineet Nadan
Krishneel Singh
Filipe Baravilala
Shivnal Prasad
Rajneel Singh
Rewa Futsal
Kalisto Veikoka
Mohammed Fardeen
Tevita Waranivalu
Nasinu Futsal
Ashok Kumar
Amit Lal
Ivan Nikhil Kumar
Tailevu Naitasiri Futsal
Mubashir Ali
Kavinesh Lal
Ramzan Khan
Merril Nand
Prashant Chand
Junaid Ali
Lami Futsal
Nemesh Ram
Aman Naidu
Ravneel Pal
Ronish Singh
Nikhil Chand
Bruce Hughes
Navneet Chand
Anas Nabi
Navua Futsal
Kitione Baleloa
Northland Futsal
Rynal Chand