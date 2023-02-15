Sam names top pick for National trials

National Futsal coach Jerry Sam has named a squad for futsal trials to be named into the Digicel Fiji national futsal squad.

Suva’s Shahil Dave and Filipe Baravilala, Ba’s Etonia Dogalau, and Nadi’s William Valentine are some favourites named in the squad.

The trials will be held next week from the 25th to the 26th at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Futsal Coach Jerry Sam says this trial is in motion with their plans towards the OFC Futsal Nations Cup later this year.

Names :

Ba Futsal

Etonia Dogalau

Amena Bolaitamana

Christopher Kumar

Aiyush Ashish Kumar

Hussaini Khan

Ravinesh Chand

Ravinesh Singh

Nadi Futsal

Mohammed Rahman

Shaheel Valentine

Arav Nadan

Mohammed Arian

William Valentine

Mohammed Ayman

Shafeem Buksh

Mohammed Shalmeen

Tavua Futsal

Ratu Dau

Abhishay Kumar

Labasa Futsal

Edwin Sahayam

Ashnil Raju

Mohammed Zaid



Savusavu Futsal

Mohammed Ali

Asaeli Heritage



Suva Futsal

Shahil Dave

Deepal Singh

Vineet Nadan

Krishneel Singh

Filipe Baravilala

Shivnal Prasad

Rajneel Singh



Rewa Futsal

Kalisto Veikoka

Mohammed Fardeen

Tevita Waranivalu



Nasinu Futsal

Ashok Kumar

Amit Lal

Ivan Nikhil Kumar

Tailevu Naitasiri Futsal

Mubashir Ali

Kavinesh Lal

Ramzan Khan

Merril Nand

Prashant Chand

Junaid Ali

Lami Futsal

Nemesh Ram

Aman Naidu

Ravneel Pal

Ronish Singh

Nikhil Chand

Bruce Hughes

Ronish Singh

Navneet Chand

Anas Nabi

Navua Futsal

Kitione Baleloa



Northland Futsal

Rynal Chand