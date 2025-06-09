Saka agrees new long-term contract with Arsenal

Bukayo Saka has agreed a new long-term contract with Arsenal.

It is understood the new contract will see the 24-year-old become one of the club’s highest-paid players.

The agreement is the latest example of Arsenal tying down their key players to long-term contracts as they look to keep their title-chasing squad together.

William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly all signed new long-term contracts in the summer.

England international Saka has become a key player for the Gunners since he made his debut in 2018, having come through the club’s Hale End academy.

Last season Saka produced 12 goals and 13 assists in 37 appearances, despite being sidelined for three months with a hamstring injury that required surgery in December 2024.

Saka has been a consistent figure for Arsenal. The 2023-24 season saw him step up as captain for the first time and finish as the club’s top scorer with 20 goals.

This season, he has again impressed with seven goals and six assists in 27 appearances so far.

Arsenal are poised to end their wait for a trophy this term, currently six points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 100% win record from their six games in the Champions League so far.

