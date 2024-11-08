RSL's Diego Luna named MLS Young Player of Year

[Source: Reuters]

Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna was named the 2024 MLS Young Player of the Year on Thursday.

The 21-year-old California native recorded 20 goal contributions (eight goals, 12 assists) in 31 matches (26 starts).

Luna helped RSL (16-7-11) finish third in the Western Conference with a franchise-record 59 points.

Luna received 35.7 percent of the votes from players, media and club technical staff, edging runner-up Diego Gomez of Inter Miami (33.2 percent).

LAFC’s Cristian Olivera was third at 5.6 percent.

The Young Player of the Year recognizes the top MLS player aged 22 and under. Eligible players this year were born on or after Jan. 1, 2002.