Ronaldo's brace sends Portugal into quarter-finals

[Source: BBC]

Cristiano Ronaldo’s superb bicycle kick helped Portugal reach the Nations League quarter-finals with a thumping win against Poland.

With Portugal 4-0 up in the final few minutes, Ronaldo acrobatically fired home at the far post for his second of the game.

All five Portugal goals were scored in a dominant second-half display, with Rafael Leao getting the ball rolling when he headed in the opener.

The hosts were then awarded a penalty following a foul by Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior inside the box and Ronaldo stepped up to coolly send the spot-kick down the middle.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes grabbed a fine third, driving a fierce strike in off the underside of the bar before Chelsea winger Pedro Neto wrapped up the big win with a powerful strike inside the near post.

Dominik Marczuk grabbed a late consolation for Poland but it did little to quell the celebrations from the Portugal fans following their superb second-half showing.

The two goals for Ronaldo continued his excellent form in the competition, having now scored five goals in five Nations League games.

The victory means Portugal progress as Group A1 winners, but Poland is unable to go through.