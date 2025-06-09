Ronald loan move to Al-Hilal ‘counter-intuitive

[ Source: BBC ]

The chief executive of Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal says that a loan move for Cristiano Ronaldo before the Club World Cup would have been “completely counter-intuitive” because he played for their “biggest opponent” Al-Nassr.

Al-Hilal were linked with a possible deal for the 40-year-old Portugal forward after Fifa introduced an additional transfer window earlier this month because of the revamped tournament.

Both rival Riyadh clubs are controlled by the country’s Public Investment Fund, and Ronaldo is out of contract at Al-Nassr at the end of June.

