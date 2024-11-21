Romania awarded 3-0 win over Kosovo after walk-off

[Source: Reuters]

Romania have been awarded a 3-0 victory over Kosovo after their Nations League match in Bucharest was abandoned when the visiting team walked off, UEFA said.

The Group C2 game was abandoned in stoppage time on Friday after the Kosovo players left the field with the score at 0-0 when they heard pro-Serbia chanting from home fans, which Romania has denied.

UEFA concluded that Kosovo were responsible for the match not being completed and ruled that they should forfeit the game.

Article continues after advertisement

The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) was fined 128,000 euros ($135,000) following multiple charges, including discriminatory behaviour and improper conduct by the team.

The FRF was also ordered to close its stadium for the next home match due to xenophobic anti-Hungarian chants.

The Football Federation of Kosovo (FFK) will pay a fine of 6,000 euros for the improper conduct of its team.

Romania topped the group with 15 points and Kosovo finished second with 12.