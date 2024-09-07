Rodu adamant of side

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Fiji Junior Kulas head coach Marika Rodu says their target for tomorrows U-16 Women’s Championship is to qualify for the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World in Morocco next year.

The side will need to book a spot in the finals if they hope to qualify, which could make them the first national under-17 women’s side to qualify for a World Cup.

Rodu says while the task ahead may seem taunting, he is adamant the side has what it takes to gain qualification.

Article continues after advertisement

“Win that semi-final, and earn a spot in the final, that automatically puts us in a seat for the World Cup in Morocco.”

The side has been together for over four weeks, and Rodu believes they are ready for the championship.

Fiji plays their opening match against Tonga tomorrow at 3pm at the HFC bank Stadium in Suva.