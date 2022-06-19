Rewa qualifies for OFC Champions League

Rewa team qualifies for OFC Champions League.

Rewa has proven to be a stronger side leaving Lautoka goalless to qualify to the OFC Champions League in two months.

Matererega scored a double, while the other two goals were from Alick Worworbu and Kolinio Sivoki.

Matererega scored the opener in the 24th minute with a well taken kick towards the back of the net.

This was Rewa’s successful goal after many failed attempts as Lautoka defenders struggled hard to keep the ball away.

Lautoka looked for the counter attack but Solomon Islander Joses Nawo failed to get the shot right.

Rewa doubled its lead in the 36th minute as Alick Worworbu kicked without hesitation past the Lautoka keeper Ishmael Pole.

A long ball from Matererega who took the shot from the half way mark which deflected off Pole’s gloves.

Worworbu took the second chance to successfully net a 2-0 lead for the Delta Tigers at half-time.

The downpour at the ANZ stadium failed to deter the spirits of both sides as it took a strong start in the second spell.

Matarerega went for a double as he flicked a header surprising Lautoka’s second keeper Joela Biuvanua.

An early celebration in the second half from the Rewa side prompted the Blues to work even harder.

Rewa went for a fourth goal in the 81st minute after Samuela Nabenia came off the bench to swiftly kick past Lautoka keeper.

It was a surprising goal as the tigers attacked while Lautoka was still crowded in Rewa’s territory.

This gave Bruce Hughes a chance to bring the ball back into Lautoka’s half where a neat pass to Nabenia sealed the deal.

Pressure got the best of both teams as Lautoka’s Kolinio Sivoki and Rewa’s Bruce Hughes were red carded for indisciplined behavior just four minutes into full-time.

Rewa proved to be an unbeatable side leaving Lautoka returning home empty handed.