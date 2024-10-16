Rewa qualifies for IDC semifinals

Extra Supermarket Rewa became the first team to secure a spot in the semifinals of the 2024 FMF IDC after defeating Mahijibhai Hardware/ Calgary Nadi 3-0 in their second Group B match at Churchill Park.

Golden boot leader John Orobulu opened the scoring for Rewa, placing the ball into the back of the net following a well-timed assist from Tevita Waranivalu.

In the second half, Ivan Kumar extended Rewa’s lead with a powerful shot, while Asivorosi Rabo capped off the win, sealing the Delta Tigers’ dominant performance.

Rewa’s squad, bolstered by national reps like Kumar, Waranivalu, and Samuela Kautoga, along with Solomon internationals John Orobulu, Leon Kofana, and Stanton Alick, have been in fine form throughout the season.

Having returned from their campaign in the OFC Champions League in Tahiti earlier this year, the team has displayed dedication and discipline, making them strong contenders in the tournament.

Rewa now sits comfortably at the top of Group B with six points, advancing to the next stage of the competition.