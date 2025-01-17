Rewa FC bolsters defense with four key signings

From left: Mosese Nabose, Ilisoni Koro, Gabrieli Matanisiga and Kavaia Rawaqa [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook and Rewa Football Club]]

Rewa FC has reinforced its defensive lineup with four signings for the 2025 football season.

Gabrieli Matanisiga has officially transferred from Wellington FC to Rewa FC, with Fiji FA confirming receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

The experienced defender, who has represented the Fiji national team on numerous occasions, is returning to his district club.

Joining him is 19-year-old National U20 goalkeeper and Ba FC stopper Ilisoni Koro.

Koro has already gained international experience and is regarded as one of Fiji’s brightest young talents, making him a valuable addition to the Rewa squad.

Tailevu Naitasiri captain and national team left-back Mosese Nabose has also made the move to Rewa FC.

Additionally, former Suva defender Kavaia Rawaqa, who has played for Rewa before has finally joined Rewa FC after being in negotiations with the club last year

Rewa FC president Nazil Buksh confirmed that the team is done with their reshuffling ahead of the OFC deadline on January 21st, as the club prepares to represent Fiji at the OFC Men’s Champions League.

The OFC Champions League is scheduled to take place from March 30 to April 12, 2025.