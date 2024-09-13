Rewa extends DFPL lead

[Source: Rewa Football Club / Facebook]

The race is on for the Digicel Fiji Premier League title with a few rounds remaining.

Extra Supermarket Rewa has extended its lead at the top of the table with 34 points after beating Nadroga 3-nil last night.

The Delta Tigers were leading 1-nil at the break.

Article continues after advertisement

Labasa who is in second place has 29 points while Lautoka is third with 28 points following their 4-2 win over Ba on Wednesday.

However, it’s shaping up to be an interesting DFPL weekend with a triple header at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park with Rewa facing Lautoka in the feature match at 3pm on Sunday.

At 11am Navua meets Tailevu Naitasiri and Suva takes on Nadroga at 1pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Rewa/Lautoka match on Mirchi FM.