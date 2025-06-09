Rewa duo signs with Bula FC

Josaia Sela and Delon Hari Shankar.

Bula FC has secured two of Rewa’s brightest young talents ahead of the OFC Pro League, confirming the signings of 22-year-old Josaia Sela and 18-year-old Delon Hari Shankar.

Sela, a hardworking centre forward, makes the move after steadily rising through the local football ranks.

He began his journey at Saraswati Primary School before featuring for Baulevu High School, and by Form 4 had already broken into the Rewa district set-up.

Coming from a football family, Sela says he grew up inspired by his older brother, former national rep Iosefo Verevou.

Joining Bula FC now marks the moment he has long hoped for.

He says turning professional is a dream he has carried since childhood and an opportunity to finally showcase his ability at the next level.

Shankar, meanwhile, joins Bula FC as one of the youngest players in the league.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a rapid rise over the past two seasons, moving through the Rewa youth system and representing Fiji at both U16 and U19 level.

He has already featured in two OFC Champions League campaigns, earned Bula Boys call-ups, and played key roles in Rewa’s IDC and Pacific Cup triumphs this year.

Shankar admits the move comes at an important time for him after overcoming a knee injury earlier in the season.

He says signing with Bula FC will not only help him grow as a player but also bring stability for him and his family.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.