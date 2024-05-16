Rewa dominates Suva in thrilling Inter-district Opener

The Rewa Women’s football side has kicked off their Inter-district competition with an impressive start, thrashing Suva 12-0.

The Delta Lionesses displayed dominance, exposing weaknesses in all aspects of the game.

Team Manager Amish Patel attributed the victory to careful planning.

“The result wasn’t a bad one. There are a few areas that we still need to work on is our defense before we face Ba tomorrow.”

Suva head coach, George Brown who was called up to lead the team in the eleventh hour says that they will go back and regroup.

“We really didn’t prepare well because there was no one turning up for training that was our main downfall hopefully in the next game we will improve on our performance.”

Rewa will face Ba tomorrow at 1pm at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa.