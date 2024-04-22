Relief for Ten Hag but United's fragility exposed yet again

[Source: Reuters]

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag admitted his side ‘got away with it’ to reach the FA Cup final.

But he denied the manner of their penalty shootout victory against Championship side, Coventry City was an embarrassment.

United were 3-0 up and cruising with 20 minutes left.

Not for the first time in recent weeks, they conspired to throw away a winning position, ended up being taken to extra time, where they only avoided defeat when Victor Torp’s last-gasp effort was ruled out for offside by video assistant referee Peter Bankes.

United eventually triumphed on penalties. However, after wasting stoppage-time leads to draw with Brentford and lose to Chelsea in the Premier League recently, it was another day that offered more questions than answers about Ten Hag and his players.