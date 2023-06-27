Rekha continues to shine

Angeline Rekha [ Source : Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Despite only playing competitive football five years ago in Ba, Digicel Young Kulas Co-Captain Angeline Rekha is now a household name in women’s football in the country.

Last Thursday she stood out for Fiji against New Zealand in their opening OFC Under-19 Women’s Championship in Suva which the side lost 3-0.

The Kiwis could’ve scored more goals but the Ba youngster was sound in defence and managed to keep the opposition at bay on many occasions.

A simple trip with her sister to training with Ba in 2018 changed everything for her and where she first met Coach Charlene Lockington whom Rekha attributes to her rapid rise.

Rekha says she wanted to be a goalkeeper but that changed when Lockington saw her sprinting, and she moved her to the wing.

She was 13 years old when selected to play for Fiji at the OFC U-16 Women’s Championships in Tahiti in November 2019, but the tournament was unfortunately cancelled due to a Measles outbreak.

Rekha will be a key player again tomorrow for the Young Kulas when they play Papua New Guinea at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 4 pm.

You can watch the match LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.