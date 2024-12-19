Real Madrid claims FIFA Intercontinental cup

Real Madrid lifted the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024™ after a solid 3-0 victory over Pachuca in Doha.

Kylian Mbappé opened the scoring in the 37th minute, assisted by Vinícius Júnior, on the two-year anniversary of his hat-trick performance in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ final at the same stadium.

In the second half, Rodrygo doubled the lead, and Vinícius Júnior converted a penalty to seal the win for the 15-time European champions.

Pachuca, despite the defeat, had a remarkable tournament.

For Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, the victory capped an eventful week in Qatar, where he was also named Best FIFA Men’s Coach during a ceremony at Aspire Academy in Doha.

The match was the first-ever meeting between Real Madrid and Pachuca, but the two sides are set to face off again at the expanded FIFA Club World Cup in 2025.

They are drawn in Group H and will meet on June 22, 2025, at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, United States.