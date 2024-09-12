PSG welcome LFP mediation with Mbappe over wage dispute

Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe [Source: Reuters]

Paris St Germain welcomed an offer from the French football league’s governing body (LFP) to mediate with Kylian Mbappe over the France forward’s wage dispute following his departure from the Ligue 1 side.

Mbappe left PSG to make a high-profile switch to Real Madrid in the close season and French media reported the 25-year-old is seeking around 55 million euros ($60.58 million).

PSG and Mbappe were at loggerheads last year when the forward, who is the club’s all-time top scorer, refused to sign a contract extension and was frozen out of the team.

He was later reinstated into the first-team squad after they arrived at a resolution, but he left the club at the end of the 2023-24 season as a free agent.

In January, Mbappe had said he made an agreement with PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi which would “protect all parties and preserve the club’s serenity for the challenges ahead”.

Media reports last year said Mbappe had agreed to forego loyalty bonuses if he left PSG on a free transfer. Reuters has contacted Mbappe’s representatives for comment.