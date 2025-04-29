Pool drawn for Fiji Gujarati IDC

[Source: Fiji Gujarati Sports Association/ Facebook]

The stage is set for an exciting Fiji Gujarati Sports Association (FGSA) IDC tournament that will be held next weekend.

Pool A will see FMF Lami 3, FMF Lami 2, Lautoka United While Pool B will have FMF Lami 1, Rewa, Navua and Suva.

The tournament will take place from May 10th to 12th at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The pool stage will continue on Sunday, May 11th, with the semi-finals and finals on Monday, May 12th.

The tournament will also feature Ladies and Veterans (40+) matches, adding to the excitement.

A 70th FGSA celebration night is also planned for Sunday, May 11th.

