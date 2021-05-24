Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|Nadi Airport health standards recognised|No movement restriction for tourists|Over 500 penalized for not wearing masks|Health Ministry warns of a third wave|99.4 percent of teachers fully vaccinated|President urges fringe groups to vaccinate|Three-month-old infant the latest COVID-19 victim|Education Minister encourages vaccination|Curfew moved back by one hour|Fiji on the verge of achieving 90% target|62 cases of AEFI investigated|No Pfizer vaccination in maritime zones|Ministry concerned with vaccine wastage|Staff implicated in vaccination fraud face sacking|Ministry records 32 new COVID-19 infections|Vaccine hesitancy delays curfew changes|Vaccination campaign for children starts today|Curfew hours remain, vaccination threshold not met|Pfizer vaccination to be rolled out from tomorrow|Masks compulsory at public conferences|Curfew in place to make contact tracing much easier|Curfew hours to change at 90 percent vaccination coverage|MoH clarifies protocols for travelers|
Full Coverage

Football

Players to present case to disciplinary committee

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 25, 2021 4:50 pm
Mohammed Yusuf

The Fiji Football Association says they’ll follow the normal process if a player tests positive for drugs.

Fiji FA Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf confirms that at the moment, they have three players who have failed the drug test.

Yusuf says the three players will have to present their cases to the Disciplinary Committee.

Article continues after advertisement

“They will have to appear before the Disciplinary Committee which will be the week after next where they can present their side of the story. Right now we have stopped them from playing and they have to appear before the committee and what decision they make, that will be final.”

Earlier today, Labasa football confirmed two of their players are part of the three.

Meanwhile, Labasa will be without key player Ashneel Raju who has been suspended for coping a red card last week against Nadroga.

He will miss the two matches against Lautoka on Saturday at 1pm and Navua on Sunday at the same time.

Four other main players who are out include, Sitiveni Rakai and Ilisoni Lolaivalu who are in Police camp, Lekima Gonerau and Edwin Sahayam are injured.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Labasa/Lautoka match on Mirchi FM.

Points Standing

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
LAUTOKA10721157+823
SUVA115241310+317
REWA114431310+316
BA10433139+415
LABASA826031+212
NADI112541118-711
NADROGA11164914-59
NAVUA10127613-75

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.