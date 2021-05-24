Players to present case to disciplinary committee

The Fiji Football Association says they’ll follow the normal process if a player tests positive for drugs.

Fiji FA Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf confirms that at the moment, they have three players who have failed the drug test.

Yusuf says the three players will have to present their cases to the Disciplinary Committee.

Article continues after advertisement

“They will have to appear before the Disciplinary Committee which will be the week after next where they can present their side of the story. Right now we have stopped them from playing and they have to appear before the committee and what decision they make, that will be final.”

Earlier today, Labasa football confirmed two of their players are part of the three.

Meanwhile, Labasa will be without key player Ashneel Raju who has been suspended for coping a red card last week against Nadroga.

He will miss the two matches against Lautoka on Saturday at 1pm and Navua on Sunday at the same time.

Four other main players who are out include, Sitiveni Rakai and Ilisoni Lolaivalu who are in Police camp, Lekima Gonerau and Edwin Sahayam are injured.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Labasa/Lautoka match on Mirchi FM.

Points Standing