Patel and VPs unopposed

Rajesh Patel will serve as the President of the Fiji Football Association for a further four years.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says Patel is the only nominee for the President’s position ahead of their Congress meeting tomorrow.

This will see the former Ba President’s term run on until 2027.

He first took up the role in October 2011 replacing Dr Shamshud Dean Sahu Khan.

Yusuf says the three vice-president’s Aiyaz-Musa, Yogeshwar Singh and Edwin Chand from Labasa have also been nominated unopposed.

They will also serve for another four-year term.

The Congress will be held at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa tomorrow, starting at 10.30am.