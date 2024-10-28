Palace edge Spurs for first win of the season

[Source: BBC]

Crystal Palace secured their first Premier League win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham

A defensive mistake led to Palace’s opening goal, with a powerful finish breaking the deadlock.

Tottenham came close to equalizing, hitting the post and forcing a fingertip save from Palace’s goalkeeper.

Palace had the ball in the net again, but it was ruled offside.

Despite late pressure from Spurs, including missed chances and penalty appeals, Palace’s defense held firm, moving them out of the relegation zone.