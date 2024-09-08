One game at a time for Junior Kulas

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

With the Oceania Football Federation Women’s Under-16 Championship set to get underway, Fiji Junior Kulas coach Marika Rodu reveals that their plan for the tournament is to take one match at a time.

The Junior Kulas will be running out against Tonga at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 3pm today.

The tournament is also a qualifier for the FIFA Unde-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco, and the Junior Kulas will be out looking to become the first national under-17 women’s side to qualify for a World Cup.

Article continues after advertisement

And as they look to achieve their goal of gaining qualification, Rodu says they will need to stay focused and treat each match like their last.

“The girls are ready to go and just apply what they’ve learned over the past four weeks and definitely we want to grow game by game and make sure we are doing what we are required to do and avoid things that will take us away from our goal.”

The side will need to book a spot in the finals to qualify for next year’s World Cup.