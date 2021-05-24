One DPL match this week

There will only be one Digicel Premier League match held this week between Lautoka and Nadroga.

The Stallions are set to host the Blues at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Sunday at 3pm.

This will be the last match of the first round with teams preparing for the upcoming Digicel Fiji FACT.

The Digicel Women Senior League also continues this week with Lami taking on Northland Tailevu on Saturday at 11am, and Nasinu facing Navua at 1pm.

The venues for these two matches are yet to be confirmed.

The Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba will host two matches also on Saturday between Rakiraki Women and Tavua at 11am followed by Nadi and Lautoka at 1pm.