On to the next for Suva FC

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/ Facebook]

Suva FC coach Babs Khan is calling out to all fans and Fijians to get behind the team as they prepare for the semi-final against AS Pirae on Wednesday.

Khan claims that, like any other team, they put in the work to prepare for the match.

Khan says they are not only representing Suva but the whole country.

“We can beat anybody if we want to; we will just have to pick the right players at the right time. You know everything is about timing, and this is OFC’s time. We will enjoy this, we will take it, and please, people of Fiji, you know, support Suva. We’re flying the Fijian flag; it’s a big achievement for any team in Fiji.”

Khan goes on to say it wasn’t an easy task leaving their families to represent the country, but he is glad they have reached this far.

The side left Luganville today to prepare for their tough match against A.S. Pirae in Port Villa.

They are expected to clash at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.