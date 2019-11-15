No time to waste for World Cup: Rodu

Fiji Women’s National Coach Marika Rodu is not wasting any time with less than two years to go for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

To date, only New Zealand has confirmed its spot as the host nation, and Fiji is among nine other countries fighting for the final spot from the Oceania region.

Rodu says he has watched the recent Women’s Inter-District championship and has seen a few potential players that could be eligible to make the final team.

Rodu says he has also got his eyes on a few overseas based players.

However, he adds everyone will need to equally bring in their A-game.

“Selection does not finish, we might have to go till 2023 as far as I feel that the players that have the potential locally and also overseas so communication is in progress with players to be part of the national team and you get to come for trials”.

The World Cup will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, during a reserved period in the FIFA Women’s International Match Calendar between July 10th and August 20th, 2023.