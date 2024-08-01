New Zealand thumps Fiji

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation / Facebook]
The Fiji Under-16 side will have to win their third pool game in order to make it through to the OFC Men’s Championship semifinal.
Fiji was thumped 7-1 in their second pool game against New Zealand today.
Despite Fiji’s Veleni Rasorewa scoring their first goal in the 21st minute, New Zealand dominated the game.
New Zealand’s Luke Brooke-Smith scored a hat-trick, Aaron Cartwright recorded a brace while Justin Cardozo and Benjamin Perez Balsoni scored one each goal.
Fiji’s Head coach Sunil Kumar says the game didn’t go as planned.
“As I said yesterday that we wanted to give our all come in the game with a fight against a strong New Zealand. We had a dream start as you know in the first 25 minutes we were leading them and then I would say we conceded silly goals.”
Fiji faces Vanuatu next in their last pool game on Sunday at 1 pm.