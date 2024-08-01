New Zealand thumps Fiji

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation / Facebook]

The Fiji Under-16 side will have to win their third pool game in order to make it through to the OFC Men’s Championship semifinal.

Fiji was thumped 7-1 in their second pool game against New Zealand today.

Despite Fiji’s Veleni Rasorewa scoring their first goal in the 21st minute, New Zealand dominated the game.

Article continues after advertisement

New Zealand’s Luke Brooke-Smith scored a hat-trick, Aaron Cartwright recorded a brace while Justin Cardozo and Benjamin Perez Balsoni scored one each goal.

Fiji’s Head coach Sunil Kumar says the game didn’t go as planned.

“As I said yesterday that we wanted to give our all come in the game with a fight against a strong New Zealand. We had a dream start as you know in the first 25 minutes we were leading them and then I would say we conceded silly goals.”

Fiji faces Vanuatu next in their last pool game on Sunday at 1 pm.