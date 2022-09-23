New winner for Primary School IDC

[Source: Fiji Football Association / Facebook]

There will be a new winner in the 2022 Digicel/Ram’s Cleaning Services Fiji Primary Schools Inter District Championship.

This is after defending champions Rewa was beaten 2-0 in the semifinal by Rakiraki at Garvey Park in Tavua.

Rakiraki earlier beat Nasinu 1-0 in the quarterfinal.

In another semifinal, Nadi defeated Lautoka 1-0 which means it’ll be an all-western final.

Nadi thrashed Navua 3-0 in their quarterfinal encounter.

Looking at the other two quarterfinals, Rewa defeated Seaqaqa 2-1 while Lautoka won 2-0 against Nadroga via penalty kicks.