New role, same result for captain

Fiji Kulas captain Sofi Diyalowai is usually a striker, but the Labasa rep has been playing in the midfield at the OFC Women’s Nations Cup.

And she has been delivering, as she has been provider and scorer both at the tournament.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Diyalowai says at first she was nervous to play in the middle of the field.

“Playing midfield is the most important position in the field because we get to feed the ball to other players. In our district, I played striker and outer flanks but this position for me is the most important one.”

Head Coach Lisa Cole says she saw Diyalowai’s attacking capabilities in the Digicel Super League and her qualities meet her current position.

Diyalowai has three goals in the competition so far.

The Natokalau, Bua native will lead the Kulas in the semi-final clash against the Solomon Islands tomorrow at 7.30pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The first match is between Papua New Guinea and Samoa at 4pm.

You can watch both matches live on FBC Sports.