New Man United boss confident

[Source: TEAMtalk]

The new Manchester United head coach, Ruben Amorim, believes he’s the “right man” for the club.

However, he says he’ll need time to implement his ideas.

The 39-year-old signed a two-and-a-half-year deal a few weeks ago to replace Erik ten Hag, who was sacked last month.

United are 13th in the Premier League table, seven points above Monday’s opponents Ipswich Town, who are fourth from bottom.

While Amorim recognises the size of the task facing him at Old Trafford, he believes he can turn the club’s fortunes around.

Speaking at his first press conference, he says that he’s a little bit of a dreamer and believe in the club.

The Portuguese, who has joined United after four years at Sporting, insisted he will bring change in order for the club to challenge for the Premier League title again.