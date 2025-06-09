Navua responding well to new coach

Babs Khan

Stepping into the head coach role, Babs Khan is confident that the Navua FC side is responding well to his distinct style of play.

In a post-match interview following their 1-0 win over Suva in the Extra Premier League yesterday, Khan indicated that he plans to introduce several tactical changes within the team, which the players will gradually have to adapt to.

Former coach Saiyad Ali left behind a legacy of disciplined and consistent players, which Khan, an experienced coach himself, hopes further to mold this foundation with his own unique techniques.

Article continues after advertisement

Having previously coached Lautoka and Suva, Khan says that he takes his responsibilities seriously, regardless of the team he leads, and aims for improvement at every step of the journey.

The new coach was satisfied with Navua’s ball control and touches during yesterday’s match, noting their deliberate choice to avoid long balls and a “kick and chase” approach.

His immediate focus now lies on the upcoming league matches, where he aims to improve the team’s strike force.

Other EPL matches yesterday saw Labasa thump Nasinu 6-0 as Rewa beat Tavua 3-0.

In other league matches today, Nadroga will host Lautoka at Lawaqa Park at 1 pm, while Ba hosts Nadi at the Fiji FA Academy at 3 pm.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.