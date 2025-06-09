Navua FC thankful for support of the Vanua

Navua FC head coach Babs Khan says having the Namosi Paramount Chief, Ratu Suliano Matanitobua, attend their Extra Premier League match over the weekend meant a lot to the team.

Khan adds to have the chief come down and attend their 1-nil win over Suva shows the Vanua’s support for the team, something they are grateful for.

He says his players were determined to secure the win against Suva after noting Ratu Suliano’s presence at the field.

Article continues after advertisement

“We would like to thank Ratu Suli, we got the support of the Vanua, and that is a big thing for us. I told the boys we should be thankful that we have a big chief who comes and supports the team, I don’t know of or see any other districts having their chiefs coming to the grounds and supporting the team.”

Navua currently sits in fourth place in the table standings with five wins, five losses.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.