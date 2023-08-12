Navua coach praises Tailevu Naitasiri goalkeeper

Tailevu Naitasiri goalkeeper Jason Rokovucake with his team.

Southern Forest Navua Coach Saiyad Ali has commended the exceptional performance of goalkeeper Jason Rokovucake, hailing him as the backbone for the Security Systems Management Inc/Oceania Fiberglass Pte Ltd Tailevu Naitasiri defence.

Ali says he acknowledges Rokovucake’s instrumental role in preventing his players from finding the back of the net.

Both teams settled for a draw in a clash that saw Navua dominate.

“On the other hand when I look at the Tailevu Naitasiri goalkeeper I think he was a brilliant performer today, I think his performance was outstanding, he made a difference for the Naita team and he kept them in the game until the end.”

Ali emphasizes the urgency of their upcoming clash against Esy Kool / Star Pools / Ranvis Nadi, stressing that a victory is essential to keep their championship aspirations alive.

He says after registering two points after two matches the team’s spirits remain high, and they are poised to seize the opportunity and deliver a winning performance tomorrow.

On the opposing side, Tailevu Naitasiri coach Priyant Mannu says that despite creating several promising opportunities, they were unable to convert them into crucial goals.

Mannu expresses a hint of disappointment over the missed chances but remains optimistic about their prospects.

With a fierce resolve, Mannu says they are gearing up to face a formidable Lautoka side in their match tomorrow.

“First of all, we have to go back and recover well because tomorrow we have another game at midday so we have to see the Lautoka game tonight against Nadi and work on a game plan and we know tomorrow our boys will perform.”

Concrete Dynamic Limited/Rams Cleaning Services Suva’s is currently playing Rooster Chicken Ba. At 7pm host Nadi will meet Bargain Box Lautoka.