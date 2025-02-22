National league starts today without sponsors

The Football National Premier League is back in action today with the start of round two, but the competition is proceeding without a newly confirmed major sponsor.

The Fiji Football Association had been working to secure new partnerships following the expiration of Digicel’s sponsorship agreement.

Fiji FA General Manager of Operations, Anushil Kumar, confirms that new sponsors have been secured, but the association is still finalizing paperwork and logistical details.

He says the sponsor’s name would be revealed once the process is complete.

The action gets underway this afternoon with Tavua hosting Nadi at Garvey Park at 3 pm.

A full slate of games follows tomorrow: Nadroga takes on Navua at Lawaqa Park at 1 pm, Nasinu faces Lautoka at the Uprising Ground at 3 pm, and Rewa goes up against Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park, also at 3 pm while Suva welcomes Ba to the HFC Bank Stadium for a 3 pm kickoff.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Navua and Nadroga game on Radio Fiji 2.