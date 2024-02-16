Nasau return for Kulas

Cema Nasau

Digicel Fiji Kulas star Cema Nasau will be back for the side today in the Olympic Qualifier semi-final against New Zealand in Samoa.

The Kulas midfielder was injured against Papua New Guinea last week.

Nasau’s presence is expected to bolster the team’s efforts to reach the final.

While Nasau’s return is timely, 19-year-old defender, Angeline Rekha, expresses her readiness to face New Zealand.

Rekha emphasizes the team’s mental preparation as they strive to secure their spot in the Olympics.

She highlights the positive impact of the past two days, and they had the opportunity to rejuvenate and address their areas of concern.

“We do look forward to playing NZ and to do our best. Obviously they are one of the favorites, they have been winning for the 6th time now and yeah we are just looking forward to meet them”

Fiji will face New Zealand at 4pm in the second semi-final.