Nalaubu's hat-trick sends Lautoka to semi-final

Bargain Box Lautoka secured another dominant victory, outclassing Systems Management Inc/ Oceania Fiberglass Pte Ltd Tailevu Naitasiri 5-1 in their Rooster Chicken/Scoop Ice Cream Battle of the Giants match.

The win ensured their place in the tournament’s semi-final.

Lautoka looks solid for title contention after defeating Esy Kool/ Star Pools/ Ranvis Nadi 3-1 yesterday – a performance lifted since their 1-all draw against Southern Forest Navua on Friday.

Article continues after advertisement

Striker Sairusi Naulubu was in his best form, netting three out of the five goals scored.

Poasa Bainivalu and Fiji Under-23 rep Aporosa Yada scored a goal each.

Frances Catarogo scored Tailevu Naitasiri’s only goal in the 74th minute.