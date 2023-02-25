Nalaubu hat-trick in DFPL opener

Sairusi Nalaubu scored all three goals for the Blues.

Lautoka started its Digicel Fiji Premier League campaign on a high defeating Labasa 3-0 in the opener.

Sairusi Nalaubu who won the golden boot last year, scored all three goals for the Blues.

The Policeman put Lautoka in a 1-0 lead at halftime through a penalty kick.

He sealed it in the second spell with two more goals.

The DFPL continues tomorrow with three matches at 3pm, Nadroga hosts Nadi at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, Ba meets Navua at Fiji Football Academy ground while Tavua plays Tailevu Naitasiri at Garvey Park.

Meanwhile, in the Digicel Women’s Super League, Labasa beat Suva 4-1 and Rewa thrashed Tailevu Naitasiri 12-0.