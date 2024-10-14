Naidu ruled out of IDC due to injury

Muni Shivam Naidu [Source: Lautoka Football/Facebook]

Lautoka mid-fielder Muni Shivam Naidu has been ruled out of the FMF Inter-District Championship 2024 due to an injury.

Lautoka President Shalendra Prasad confirms that Naidu sustained an injury during the Sanatan Tournament, which was held in Australia.

He adds that Naidu will be replaced by an Under-19 player but aside from that there are no changes to the lineup.

Lautoka will face Stratum Construction/Zeg Investment Navua FC in their first match at 6pm tomorrow.

Tavua and Tailevu Naitasiri will play the opener at 11am tomorrow.

Extra Supermarket Rewa and Sigatoka Electric/ Nadroga Auto Marine Upholstery Nadroga will meet at 1.30pm, Extra Supermarket Labasa will face Flick Hygiene Suva at 3.30pm and Ba will wrap up the first-day fixtures against Nadi at 8pm.

The competition will kick off tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka.