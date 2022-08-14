Nadroga work on finishing

Nadroga football side will use this one week off from the Digicel Premier League to iron out a few key areas before heading into its last two matches.

Currently, they are sixth in the standings, but the Stallions have not wavered from their goals of finishing in the top four spot.

Nadroga coach Joseph Nand says they still lack concentration and composure when under pressure.

“Organization in defence, when we play short balls under pressure we get caught out and second is finishing.”

The DPL continues today, with Ba and Tailevu Naitasiri match currently underway followed by Lautoka hosting Nasinu at 3pm today at Churchill Park.

Suva will meet Navua at 3pm at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.