Nadroga women still in the hunt

[ Source : Fiji Football Association./Facebook]

The Nadroga women’s football will need to bounce back today against Suva in the Fiji FA Women’s Super League play-off.

This follows Nadroga’s 4-1 loss to Tailevu Naitasiri at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Vatuwaqa yesterday.

The win is an important one in the series for Tailevu Naitasiri.

With this result, Nadroga will now face Suva in a crucial match today, where they will look to bounce back and keep their hopes alive.

These teams are fighting for the final spot in the Super League.

Meanwhile, football fans will be treated to some quality action today at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park.

First up at 12:30pm will be the crucial encounter in the National under 19 Boys Youth League, where Rewa takes on Nasinu.

It will be followed by the final leg of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion Series between Extra Labasa and Extra Rewa at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the CvC match on Radio Fiji 2.