Nadroga and Labasa have played to a 2-all draw in round two of the Digicel Fiji Premier League this afternoon.

The Stallions, playing in front of their home crowd at Lawaqa Park looked impressive as they managed two goals through the boots of Solomon Island imports William Komasi and Barrie Limoki.

Christopher Wasasala and Lemeki Gonerau netted a goal each for the Babasiga Lions.