Nadi upsets newcomers Tavua at home

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Nadi Jetsetters registered their first win in the National Premier League 2025 beating the season newcomers Tavua FC 3-0 at Garvey Park this af-ternoon.

Apolosi Seru got the opener in the first half before Rusiate Matarerega and Mohammed Ayman scored one each in the second half to seal the win.

The Gold Town Boys had some great opportunities in the first half but failed to find the target.

Article continues after advertisement

A full slate of games follows tomorrow: Nadroga takes on Navua at Lawaqa Park at 1 pm, Nasinu faces Lautoka at the Uprising Ground at 3 pm, and Rewa goes up against Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park, also at 3 pm while Suva welcomes Ba to the HFC Bank Stadium for a 3 pm kickoff.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Navua and Nadroga game on Radio Fiji 2.