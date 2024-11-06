Nadi sets sights on Futsal IDC title

The Nadi futsal team during one of their training sessions [Photo: Supplied]

After making it to the finals last year, Nadi is determined to take a step further in the upcoming Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter-District Championship next weekend.

Following a 6-2 defeat to Suva in last year’s final, the team is focused on making a comeback.

Head coach Vikash Chand reveals winning the title was their goal after their loss in the final last year.

He says since then, players have been working hard to make that goal a reality.

“Last year we came short though we ended up in the final. And this year we want to again reach the final. It’s time for us to win something. So we’re going to come and play and try to achieve our goal of winning the final this time.”

With many of the players balancing work and other commitments, Chand notes the coaching staff ensures they stay on track by providing training schedules and closely monitoring their progress.

The Futsal IDC starts next Wednesday at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.