Nadi holds Labasa to a draw

Nadi managed to hold host Labasa to a 2-2 draw today in their Premier League match at Subrail Park.

With Labasa missing eight of their regular players, Nadi was determined to capitalise on the opportunity and secure a win on northern soil.

However, despite a strong start that saw Nadi score through Aron Naicker and Nilkash Prasad, the Jetsetters were unable to maintain their lead.

Labasa made a second-half comeback with goals from Melvin Mani and Eparama Moraica, bringing the final score to a 2-2 tie.

Tomorrow, Rewa will host Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3 pm.

Live commentary of the match will be available on Radio Fiji Two.

