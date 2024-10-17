Nadi gets first win of their IDC campaign

Mahijibhai Hardware/Calgary Nadi secured a dominant 4-1 victory over Sigatoka Electric/ Nadroga Auto Marine Upholstery Nadroga in their final pool match of the FMF Inter-District Championship, but their fate in the tournament remains uncertain.

Siotame Kubu opened the scoring for Nadi in the 17th minute, and Ratu Tulivou added a second goal just before halftime.

In the second half, Nadroga’s captain, Semesa Sacere, pulled one back in the 69th minute, but Nadi quickly responded.

Article continues after advertisement

William Valentine scored in the 77th minute, followed by Kubu’s second goal just two minutes later to seal the 4-1 win.

Nadi will now have to wait for the outcome of the Rewa vs Ba match, hoping for a Ba loss to advance to the semifinals.

Nadroga needed a win or a draw in this match to have a chance of qualifying to the semifinals but will now not progress further.