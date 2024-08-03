Nadi continues fine form in Veterans Tournament

JK Nadi has continued it’s fine form in the RC Manubhai/Apco Coatings International Veterans Tournament 2024.

They defeated Suva Combine Masters 3-0 in day three of the competition at the Fiji Football Academy grounds in Vatuwaqa.

In other matches, ZEG Rewa Masters defeated Ba Legends 2-0 in the first match and Nasinu Masters upset My Suva Legends 4-0 in the second match.

The final of the competition will be held tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva as a curtain raiser to the final of the Rooster Chicken/ Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants Tournament.