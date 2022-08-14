Must win for the Blues

It will be a must win game for Lautoka today as they prepare to take on Nasinu in the Digicel Premier League.

With only two rounds remaining, the Blues are currently in second in place with 29 points and will need win both of its matches to top the DPL standings.

This does not rule out Rewa who who currently leads with 30 points and also has two more matches to play.

Head Coach Shalen Lal says they will put in the hard yards if they will want to win.

“But for now I know we really have to work hard and with this results I will not say that I am not satisfied.”

The DPL continues today, with Ba facing Tailevu Naitasiri at 1pm followed by Lautoka hosting Nasinu at 3pm tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Suva will meet Navua at 3pm at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.