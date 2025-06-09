Mount and Sesko fire Man United to victory over Sunderland

[Source: Reuters]

Manchester United cruised to a rare comfortable home Premier League victory as goals from Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko secured a 2-0 win over Sunderland.

With the pressure growing on manager Ruben Amorim after a disappointing start to the season, Mount calmed the nerves around the ground with a fine early finish to break the deadlock.

United continued to dominate, with a spectacular save from Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs preventing Bruno Fernandes from adding a sumptuous second before Sesko netted his first Old Trafford goal after 31 minutes.

Sunderland were awarded a penalty late in the first half, a decision that was overturned following a VAR intervention, but they never really threatened after the break as United eased to a third home league victory of the season.

The result put United in provisional eighth place with 10 points from seven games, two places below Sunderland on 11.

“A victory and a clean sheet was important,” Amorim said.

“We didn’t play well during all the game but we had our moments.

“We didn’t play well in the second half but we focus, we fight hard for second balls, these small things are going to help us win games.”

Wins, especially comfortable ones, have been in short supply for Portuguese Amorim since he took charge in November.

United supporters have slowly started to turn on the new manager as a result, with nothing short of victory over promoted Sunderland, despite the visitors’ impressive start to the season, enough to appease the disgruntled masses.

Mount’s superb control and finish was just what the beleaguered boss needed.

The fine strike was the earliest United have scored in the Premier League since Marcus Rashford’s goal at Ipswich Town in Amorim’s first game in charge.

It was only a matter of time until the hosts scored again, such was their dominance.

From a long throw, Sesko was alert to the flick-on before steering home his second in as many games.

United thought they had shot themselves in the foot as Sesko was penalised for a high boot in his own penalty area, only for VAR to deem it not to be a foul.

The hosts took their foot off the gas in the second half, but still should have added to their tally, with veteran Brazilian Casemiro blazing their best chance over the bar.

Sunderland did manufacture a late gilt-edged chance but Senne Lammens, making his debut in the United goal, stood tall to block, completing an assured performance from the keeper and his new teammates.

