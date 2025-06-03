Moses proud of team’s progress, focused on Rewa semifinal

Joe Moses. [File Photo]

Suva striker Joe Moses says reaching the BiC Fiji FACT semifinal is a proud moment for the team after missing out on qualification last year.

With a place in the final now within reach, Moses credited the squad’s work ethic and team unity throughout the season.

Suva earned their spot through consistent performances in the Premier League and will now face a tough Rewa side this Saturday.

Article continues after advertisement

“Last year, we didn’t qualify for the Fiji FACT. This year we worked hard in the Premier League to be here and qualify for the semifinal.I want to thank the coach, the staff, and also the boys for working hard and making it to the semifinal.”

But the striker knows there’s still work to be done. He pointed to key areas of improvement as Suva prepares for its biggest match of the season.

“We need to work on our defense in the midfield and our finishing.”

With momentum behind them and confidence growing, Suva will look to fine-tune their game before taking on a disciplined Rewa outfit in what is expected to be a highly competitive semifinal clash.

The Fiji FACT semi-finals will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday, with the final set for 3pm Sunday.

You can listen to the LIVE commentary on Radio Fiji Two.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.