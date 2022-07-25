More work needed in fixing finishing: Nasau

Fiji Kulas football midfielder Cema Nasau feels the team needs to work more on their finishing.

The Kulas missed some good opportunities yesterday in the 2-0 win over the Cook Islands in the OFC Nations Cup quarter-final.

Nasau, who won her second consecutive Player of the Match, says they can’t afford to waste their chances in the semi-final especially against a fast-paced Solomon Islands team.

“We missed a lot of good chances against the Cook Islands. Our finishing wasn’t quite there and this is something we have to lift up in the semi-final.”

Nasau says it will be a totally different ball game in the semis.

The two drew 1-all in the pool stages.

The two teams meet on Wednesday at 7.30pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

In the first semi-final, Tahiti takes on Papua New Guinea at 4pm.