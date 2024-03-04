Mix reactions from coaches after draw

Despite coming from behind to hold Extra Labasa to a 1-all draw in the Digicel Fiji Premier League, Flick Suva President Imtiaz Khan was not a happy man.

Khan who is looking after the side as coach Nigel Khan is on a leave of absence.

The Suva FA President says they could’ve been better against the Babasiga Lions.

Article continues after advertisement

‘To be honest, we didn’t play well, what we discussed during the week, what we trained the players didn’t do it’.

Labasa coach Ravneel Pratap has mixed feelings about how they played.

‘The young side like Suva played well but I think we should have got the three points but the lapse of concentration led to a draw’.

In other results, Nadroga beat Lautoka 4-3, Nadi defeated Navua 2-1, Nasinu lost 2-nil to Ba, and Rewa thrashed Tailevu Naitasiri 5-1.

Games scheduled for this week will see Labasa playing Lautoka, Tailevu Naitasiri and Suva, Nadi faces Sugar Taxis/Pacifika Rentals/Nadroga Auto Marine Upholstery Works Nadroga, Rooster Chicken Ba hosts Navua and Extra

Rewa to meet Nasinu.